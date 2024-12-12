Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $275,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 498.5% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,306.5% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

ESS opened at $297.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.90. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.06 and a 1-year high of $317.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.16.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,627.59. The trade was a 52.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. This represents a 73.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,763 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

