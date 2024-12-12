Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Price

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 780.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

