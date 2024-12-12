Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $494.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.