Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 289.9% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

