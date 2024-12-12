Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.72 ($9.18) and last traded at €8.81 ($9.27). 1,555,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.85 ($9.32).

Evotec Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.65.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.