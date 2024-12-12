Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EE. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EE opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.09 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EE. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

