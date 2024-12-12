Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

