Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Holdings Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

