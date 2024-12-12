Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.78 and traded as high as $28.79. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 25,712 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $5,297,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

