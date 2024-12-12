Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,934,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

FREL opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

