Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.47 and traded as high as $45.47. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF shares last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 26,821 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $179.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPI. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth about $443,000.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

