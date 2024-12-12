First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.64.

FCNCA stock opened at $2,097.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,935.50. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $1,363.97 and a 12-month high of $2,388.78.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $55.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 187.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

