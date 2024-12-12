First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $14.78. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 146,398 shares trading hands.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In related news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,224. The trade was a 3.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 1,206,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 688,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 492,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 228,860 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $4,878,000.

