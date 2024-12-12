First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.44% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIIG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of FIIG stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

