First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.56 and traded as high as $60.35. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 19,802 shares.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
