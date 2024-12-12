First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.56 and traded as high as $60.35. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 19,802 shares.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 184,457.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 191,836 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

