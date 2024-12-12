Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,632 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

AOS stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

