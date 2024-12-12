Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,563 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,987.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Freshworks by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Freshworks by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,406.88. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $78,510.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,173.86. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,255 shares of company stock valued at $326,380. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $24.98.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

