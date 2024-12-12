Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
NASDAQ AFRIW opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Forafric Global has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.
About Forafric Global
