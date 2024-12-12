Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ AFRIW opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Forafric Global has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

