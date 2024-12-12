FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.31 and traded as high as $30.15. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 19,163 shares trading hands.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $525.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMAR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 493.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $2,439,000.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

