FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.60 and traded as high as $40.16. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August shares last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 13,163 shares changing hands.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $316.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 133.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

