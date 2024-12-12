Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79. 5,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genfit in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

