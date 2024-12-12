GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of GPRK opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.99 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Equities analysts predict that GeoPark will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 392.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

