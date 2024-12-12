Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.09 and traded as high as $49.13. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF shares last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 4,267 shares.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5,270.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 228,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 224,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

