Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOR opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

