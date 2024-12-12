Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.90 and traded as high as $46.49. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 6,453 shares trading hands.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.