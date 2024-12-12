Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.