Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Haleon by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Haleon by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,009 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Haleon by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Haleon by 14.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,019,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 515,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.