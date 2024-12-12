Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.3 %

HWC opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $39,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,343.20. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $443,049.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,669. This trade represents a 13.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

