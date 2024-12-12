Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Stock Price Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 49,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 205,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.
About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.
