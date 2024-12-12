HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,621 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PID stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

