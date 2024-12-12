HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.02% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 4,888.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

XBJL stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a market cap of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

