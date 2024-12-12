HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,441 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,322,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

