HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 337,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,899,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter.

MEAR stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

