HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,362 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.34% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,902,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 340,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of EJAN opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

