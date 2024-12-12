HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

