HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 42,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.