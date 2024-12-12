HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,560,000 after purchasing an additional 856,432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,572,000 after acquiring an additional 617,889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after acquiring an additional 340,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,524,000 after purchasing an additional 218,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,435,000 after purchasing an additional 198,645 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.37%.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

