HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 303.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 26,644 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 768.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

