HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $53,922,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 49,762 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

EDV opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

