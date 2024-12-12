HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 503.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Burford Capital by 27.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

NYSE:BUR opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

