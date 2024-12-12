HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,045 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,980,000 after purchasing an additional 71,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,662,000 after purchasing an additional 471,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after buying an additional 156,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 46,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.95. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.