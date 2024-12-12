HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 187.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 998.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

