HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 17,140 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 27.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,831.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.