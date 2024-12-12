HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 915 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,594,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,242,000 after buying an additional 71,887 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

