HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,202.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 659.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $84.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

