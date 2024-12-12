HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

