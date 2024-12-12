HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,309.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,255,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,010 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 117.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,701,000 after buying an additional 1,059,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 149,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

