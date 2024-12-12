HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,028,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610,397 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,922,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 200,877 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 136,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $960.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

