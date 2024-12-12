HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,286 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,110,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,524,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,657.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,256,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $397.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $397.51.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

