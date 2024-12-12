HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 120,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 161,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $65.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.